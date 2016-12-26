LOTD: Margot Robbie Stuns in Burgundy Eye Makeup

It was just a week or two ago that Margot Robbie secretly got married, only for the entire world to find out via her captionless, badass ring-flaunting Instagram post. She's clearly a pro at keeping things subtle!

On that note, take her beauty look for the 2016 Gotham Awards as an example. From afar, it's your classic scarlet lip and mascara-swathed lashes combo, but zoom in and you'll see that the Suicide Squad stunner's eyes are actually done up in strokes of burgundy!

First, swipe on a timeless bright red for lips—we like NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Consuming Red (P1450, Rustan's). Next, to cop Margot's rose-tinted gaze, line your stare with the Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencil in Burgundy (P1600, Rustan's), then smudge for good measure. Dust on a hint of fuchsia using Make Up For Ever's Star Powder in Pink Gold (P1400, SM Mega Fashion Hall) and you're living la vie en rose!