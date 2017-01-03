 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: Lovi Poe's Dreamy Updo

She does it the anti-bride and beauty queen way.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/santiagoraymond
Despite their popularity at weddings and beauty pageants, wearing an updo to your casual and semi-formal events isn't too risky of a feat. Like any hairstyle, you can tone down the look but still look polished and glam. Lovi Poe, for example, opted for this messy updo for a sensually chic look.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/robbiepinera

The trick to casually pulling off an updo like she did here is in the finishing touches. Keeping it a bit loose and leaving a few loose tendrils on either side of the face will relax the hairstyle in a flash. But, parting your hair in the center instead of brushing everything in one direction can avoid that traditional bridal and beauty queen bun look as well.

