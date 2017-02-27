 StyleBible Preview
Beauty | By Nicole Arcano - 3 hours ago

LOTD: Liza Soberano Debuts the Haircut You Need to Cop This Summer

Book an appointment with your hairstylist, stat!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tingduque
The constant change in weather means only one thing: summer is here. So if you're scouting for a new hairstyle that'll get you through the heat, look no further! Liza Soberano has the answer.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tingduque

If you're still hesitant to get a pixie cut, then maybe you should cop a tousled lob like this teen star's. At this length, you can go for beachy waves without worrying about excessive nape sweat. Best of all, it'll grow back just in time for the colder months! (Style tip: parting this messy 'do in the middle will give you a look that's both fun and fresh!)

