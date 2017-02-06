LOTD: We Can't Get Over Lady Gaga's Sparkly Stare at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime

Raise your hand if you've been loving Lady Gaga's sleek, pared-down style of late, but at the same time miss her showstopping, jaw-dropping Just Dance-era looks. Us, too! So imagine our pure ecstasy when she made her grand entrance on the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show stage sporting some serious bling.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lucasmarquee

Excuse us as we ogle those clusters of crystals artfully arranged in a mask-like shape around her eyes. Makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who used Marc Jacobs beauty products, was responsible for the singer's stunning spangle!

IMAGE Getty Images

Though said gems were eventually removed for the latter part of her performance, the whole halftime look was punctuated with a bright orange-red lipstick we are so adding to our collections: Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206 ($30, marcjacobsbeauty.com).

As for copping that glitter gaze? Stop by Claire's and pick up a face tattoo!

IMAGE Claires

Claire's Rose Gold Face Tattoo, P250, Shangri-la Plaza Mall