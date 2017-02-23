 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Beauty | By Nicole Arcano - 2 hours ago

LOTD: Kathryn Bernardo's Secret to Glowing Skin Without the Use of Highlighter

She makes the case for matte skin.
LOTD: Kathryn Bernardo's Secret to Glowing Skin Without the Use of Highlighter
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/deniseochoa
She makes the case for matte skin.
Shares
Pin
Comments

Highlighters are heaven-sent. Glowing skin will always be at arm's reach because of it! But apart from playing around with shiny creams and powders, luminous skin can also be achieved using a more practical method—and Kathryn Bernardo knows it.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/deniseochoa

The new Pond's girl revived our love for powder matte skin. In this look, she reminded us that skipping highlighter is totally doable if your skin has a glow of its own. The way to achieve this, as you can all probably guess, is with good skin care. Kathryn obviously has a flawless routine down pat! And to enhance the star's amazing skin, makeup artist Denise Ochoa used airbrush foundation for a non-cakey, soft matte finish that still allows the skinto  breathe. Flawless!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
The Internet Is Calling This Girl Kathryn Bernardo’s Doppelgänger
The Internet Is Calling This Girl Kathryn Bernardo’s Doppelgänger
You've Never Seen Kathryn Bernardo Like This Before
You've Never Seen Kathryn Bernardo Like This Before
Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo, And More Celebs Do Their Wackiest Faces
Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo, And More Celebs Do Their Wackiest Faces
Lotd: Kathryn Bernardo Shows You How To Wear Glitter In A Subtle Way
Lotd: Kathryn Bernardo Shows You How To Wear Glitter In A Subtle Way

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , ,
COMMENTS