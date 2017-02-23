LOTD: Kathryn Bernardo's Secret to Glowing Skin Without the Use of Highlighter

Highlighters are heaven-sent. Glowing skin will always be at arm's reach because of it! But apart from playing around with shiny creams and powders, luminous skin can also be achieved using a more practical method—and Kathryn Bernardo knows it.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/deniseochoa

The new Pond's girl revived our love for powder matte skin. In this look, she reminded us that skipping highlighter is totally doable if your skin has a glow of its own. The way to achieve this, as you can all probably guess, is with good skin care. Kathryn obviously has a flawless routine down pat! And to enhance the star's amazing skin, makeup artist Denise Ochoa used airbrush foundation for a non-cakey, soft matte finish that still allows the skinto breathe. Flawless!