LOTD: Karlie Kloss' Barefaced Glow

Our favorite facet of the strobing trend is still the glowy no-makeup look. It has a timeless kind of simplicity and overall carefree feel that anyone can pull off. What's more, it's the look that proves how there's no need to swipe on tons of glitter to make the skin look radiant.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/karliekloss

Karlie Kloss made the case for this look with this sunny selfie. Aside from having naturally translucent skin, she either popped a cream blush or a satin lipstick on the apples of her cheeks for a soft, blushing glow. A hydrating skin care routine can produce a look with this subtle sheen as well, especially if you use oil for the job.