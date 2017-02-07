LOTD: Irene Kim's Sleek Hair Hack is Perfect for Girls with Short Hair

Short hair is miles easier to maintain than long hair, which is why many have taken the plunge. The problem arises when you feel the need to style your blunt new 'do, because suddenly, you have no ideas. Thankfully, Irene Kim is here to save the day with a look you can rely on when the need for polished hair arises.

IMAGE Miu Miu

In her campaign for Miu Miu, Irene sports chic and sleek pink hair that grazes her shoulders. You can cop this look if you're a short hair newbie since it's impeccably easy to do. If you have thicker hair, squeeze an adequate amount of hair gel onto your palms and massage it into your hair. Then, guide your strands backwards with a fine-toothed comb. For thin hair like Irene's, use the same fine-toothed comb to push your hair backwards before setting it with hairspray.