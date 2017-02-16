 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: This Blogger Has an Easy Makeup Trick You Can Totally Cop This Summer

Wear the sun on your eyes.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/idaandu
Forget what you think the temperature is telling you; you can definitely wear makeup in the summer if you want to. Glowing skin is in anyway, so take advantage of the trend! And while you're at it, why not add a pop of color?

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/idaandu

Here's a shining example from blogger Ida Anduyan. Her signature combo of sunny-colored lids and glowing skin is not only practical but also incredibly on-trend. (In fact, we remember the models from Erdem and Missoni's Spring 2017 runway wearing the same tones on their peepers with translucent skin to match!) After all, using an ever-reliable strobe cream and orange lipstick as an alternative to eyeshadow, this look will take less than five minutes. Throw on a pair of sunnies and you're officially summer-ready!

