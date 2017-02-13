LOTD: This Model Is Making Beauty Marks Cool Again

 StyleBible Preview
Hye Won Jang tries to pull a Cindy Crawford.
Hye Won Jang tries to pull a Cindy Crawford.
To rightfully earn the super- prefix in the "supermodel" title, a model needs an identifier—an "it" factor, if you will. One identifier that we particularly love is Cindy Crawford's mole on her upper lip. She has a signature look that anyone can instantly recognize, and we're guessing that's also what our very own Hye Won Jang was after when she came up with her latest selfie. That, or she just wanted a quick look change.

Either way, she was able to make beauty marks cool again.

Apart from doing the usual cat eye, Hye Won used eyeliner to draw a tiny dot under the outer corner of her left eye, which was enough to shake up her makeup routine and give her a new look. At first glance, you probably wouldn't even be able to tell the difference! Try this look with a freshly-sharpened pencil liner or your favorite liquid liner with a precise brush. You can be creative with the placement, too!

