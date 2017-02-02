LOTD: Sushmita Sen Took Silver Eyeshadow Out of the '70s

Silver eye makeup always takes us back to the '70s. And as with all trend revivals, we prefer to make it a part of our 2017 looks with some minor adjustments. We can't have ourselves looking accidentally dated, can we? And to make our case, we have Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and her enchanting eyes to teach you how it's done.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pongniu

There are two ways to use silver on the eyes without looking dated. First is to give it more dimension with at least two other colors, like with a brown on the crease and a light bronze around the edges. Another way is by keeping the metallic color below the crease, since most throwback looks extend the silver up until the brows. Sushmita combined these two techniques for this look, and if we could, we'd crown her again for it!