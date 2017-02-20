LOTD: Check Out Gretchen Barretto's Foolproof Makeup Trick to Looking Younger

With or without makeup, Gretchen Barretto is a fountain of youth. And when it comes to beauty, she definitely knows that less is more; she is a living proof that there's no need for full coverage foundation, smokey eyes, and striking lipstick to brighten up a woman's features.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/johnvalle20

When deciding on a color palette, you can never go wrong with muted colors in nude—take Gretchen's peach blush and lip gloss for example. Compared to magentas and dark purples that might only weigh down your look, this fresh hue will soften your features and make you look instantly younger. In addition, learn the art of highlighting and make lip gloss (not liquid lipstick) your best friend. You'll nail Gretchen's look in no time!