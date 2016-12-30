 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: Coleen Garcia's Tip for Fuller-Looking Brows

Cut your brow routine in half!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pongniu
You don't always need to spend so much time on your brows to make them look fuller. Concealing the edges and sculpting them to perfection can eat up time that you should spend on other things. Instead, why not go with an easy, messy, and feathered brow? Coleen Garcia loves this look, and here's how you can do it on yourself:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pongniu

After filling your brows in, use a spoolie brush to blend the product within the brows evenly. Then, take a clear brow gel and brush the hairs in different directions, but mostly upwards. This technique will lift your arches and give the illusion of naturally bushy brows. You can even skip filling them in on lazy days and just brush through them!

