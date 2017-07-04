LOTD: We're All About Boyish-Looking Brows This Season

At the recently concluded Proenza Schouler Spring 2018 show, going au naturel was anything but plain. Makeup artist Diane Kendal proved that brows are key to nailing the no-makeup look.

According to her, the bushy and brushed-up "boyish brow" look is the way to go. "It gives the look a point of view without the girls looking too made up," she tells Vogue.

To prove this, she paired the bold brow with barely-there foundation and minimal eye makeup. The makeup artist kicked it up a notch by drawing a straight line above the brows. Althugh for your everyday looks, we suggest sticking to a trusty brow pencil and a thickening brow gel.

