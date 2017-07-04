 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: We're All About Boyish-Looking Brows This Season

Nail that no-makeup look without breaking a sweat!
LOTD: We're All About Boyish-Looking Brows This Season
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/johnvalle20
Nail that no-makeup look without breaking a sweat!
At the recently concluded Proenza Schouler Spring 2018 show, going au naturel was anything but plain. Makeup artist Diane Kendal proved that brows are key to nailing the no-makeup look.

According to her, the bushy and brushed-up "boyish brow" look is the way to go. "It gives the look a point of view without the girls looking too made up," she tells Vogue.

To prove this, she paired the bold brow with barely-there foundation and minimal eye makeup. The makeup artist kicked it up a notch by drawing a straight line above the brows. Althugh for your everyday looks, we suggest sticking to a trusty brow pencil and a thickening brow gel.

Read about how celebrity makeup artists achieve the look here.

