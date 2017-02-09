LOTD: How to Wear Pink Makeup to Your Date Night, According to Akiko Abad

Pink being the season's chicest color might be a bit of a challenge if you don't own anything in pink (or pale dogwood). While shopping always seems like the best answer, Akiko Abad shows us a worthy alternative: to turn to the beauty department!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/reeaquino

Wash some pink eyeshadow (or blush!) all over your eyelids, preferably something with a bit of shimmer. For an equally stunning pout, you can use MAC's lipstick in Yash, which was what makeup artist Ria Aquino applied on Akiko's lips to match her rosy lids. Make your look more date night-appropriate by adding a subtle cat eye plus rosy cheeks to boot!