5 Celebrities Who Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair

Summer is just around the corner! And as the temperature heats up, most of us contemplate whether or not it'd be a good idea for a haircut. So as you mull over a drastic chop, we'll show you five local celebrities who are rocking the short 'do. Go ahead and screenshot their photos so you can show them to your stylist!

1. Anne Curtis

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

Anne, who previously had glam waves, chopped off her hair and it's the shortest she's ever had. If you plan to do the same, be sure to consult with your hairstylist to gauge the shortest length that will frame your face well.

2. Jess Connelly

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jessconnelly

Our Preview Best Dressed Girl has surely mastered the art of the bedhead 'do! It's the upside of having short hair—using some mousse or wax, tousle your way into an easy, effortless hairstyle!

3. Mari Jasmine

IMAGE INSTGRAM/mari_jasmn

Don't believe anyone who says having short hair means you can't style your hair anymore! Create some gentle curls then tuck on one side just like what Mari Jasmine did! Add a sparkly barette if you feel like it.

4. Liz Uy

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lizzzuy

If you want to step it up a bit, you can even add some fringe! Take your cue from this street style star.

5. Gabs Gibbs

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gabsgibbs

Or, you know, just let it be. Perks of having a short 'do is that there's no need to fuss over your strands too much.