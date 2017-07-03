 StyleBible Preview
Preview June 2017 Ylona Garcia Fronts Our Anniversary Issue|Read more »
Beauty | By Marj Ramos - 10 hours ago

Laureen Uy Tries to Work Out Like Raymond Gutierrez

Maybe this will motivate you, too!
Laureen Uy Tries to Work Out Like Raymond Gutierrez
IMAGE YOUTUBE/laureenuy
Maybe this will motivate you, too!
Shares
Pin
Comments

Raymond Gutierrez wowed everyone with his amazing transformation. It was a fitness journey that began in December of 2016, and just a few months later, he has become the ultimate fitspiration. So naturally, even Laureen Uy was curious to find out exactly how he did it. The top blogger didn’t pass up on the chance to try Mond’s workout routine aa she spent a day sweating it out under celebrity coach Arnold Aninion.

In the video below, watch Laureen as she tries to survive the intense workout with Mond. Who knows, you might even learn a thing or two that you can incorporate into your own daily exercise!

Hope that inspired you, too!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Preview Exclusive: How Raymond Gutierrez Became Our Ultimate #fitspiration
Preview Exclusive: How Raymond Gutierrez Became Our Ultimate #Fitspiration

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS