10 Nutritionist-Approved Ways to Get Rid of a Bloated Belly

More than having nothing to wear and getting a bad breakout, a bloated tummy truly gets in the way of anyone's big event preps. The "eat healthy and exercise" tip sadly won't cut it at times like this. The quickest and most convenient solutions will have to be adopted if you want results ASAP.

This, of course, doesn't mean going the unhealthy route, which is why we grabbed a few tips from celebrity nutritionist Nadine Tengco in her new book, Sexy at Any Age (P295, book stores). Nadine has basically mastered the art of de-bloating, and her clients Anne Curtis, Jessy Mendiola, and Agot Isidro can attest to that. Stick to her tips for a few days, and your bloated tummy will deflate in no time!

1. Incorporate anti-inflammatory herbs and spices in your meals.

Turmeric, lemongrass, ginger, basil, and cinnamon are only some of Nadine's favorite ingredients for fighting inflammation. Sprinkle some of these into your meals so they can do their magic on their own.

2. Drink up on the healthy teas.

And we don't mean those laxative "detox teas" you see on Instagram. Nadine recommends flavors like freshly-boiled salabat (ginger tea) and turmeric tea that truly fight inflammation instead of sending you to the toilet.

3. Pace your eating.

"Chew well, eat slowly," says Nadine. Eating too fast can lead to overeating, because you won't have the chance to realize that you're already full. "You also tend to swallow a lot of air when you chow down your food too fast," she adds.

4. Temporarily stick to non-bloating vegetables.

There's no arguing that vegetables are good for you, but some contain too much fiber that can cause bloating. So for this quick cleanse, temporarily opt for veggies like squash, asparagus, zucchini, and chayote. While you're at it, make it a point to skip broccoli and cabbage, too.

5. Drink a lot of water.

To be an effective fat-burner, you should always stay hydrated. This is because your body goes into famine mode when it's dehydrated, forcing your organs to store fat for energy and water for your tissues.

6. Eat less beans and grains.

Sure, they're filling and nutrient-dense, but eating too much of them won't help with bloating. Avoid these for a few days to get rid of unnecessary stomach gas before a big event!

7. Avoid food that is high in sodium and fat.

High-sodium meals cause too much water retention, while fatty meals are difficult to digest.

8. Don't overload on the salad.

Despite being everyone's go-to diet food, salads aren't very effective for beating bloating. The excess fiber from the veggies will blow up your tummy, and most salads aren't very filling at all. Lose-lose.

9. Don't overexercise.

You might be tempted to go all out at the gym for a big event, but Nadine discourages it. "Resting from your usual beast mode routine will bring down hypertrophy, swelling, and inflammatory," she advises. This doesn't mean that you should stop exercising, though! Yoga and walking at a leisurely pace are still worthy alternatives.

10. Cut back on the gluten and dairy.

Most "cheat meals" contain these two ingredients, and should therefore be off-limits for quick results. So for a few days, say goodbye to candy, pizza, and your other beloved processed junk food.

For more how-tos and healthy recipes, check out Nadine Tengco's new book, Sexy at Any Age, co-presented by Century Tuna.