Lancome is Closing All Its Stores in the Philippines

After our hearts completely shattered at the news that Shu Uemura would be pulling out of the Philippines, Lancome has just announced that they are following suit.

IMAGE Lancome

Both brands are under the L'Oreal Group, and though the company's financial report is positively glowing care of excellent global growth (you can read it for yourself here), we're pretty sure that there have been difficult factors to deal with in the Philippine market.

Still, let's keep our chins up, beauty girls! Tons of brands are still making their way into the country despite two of our favorites having to say goodbye.