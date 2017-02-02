8 Super Affordable K-Beauty Finds We're Hoarding From Mumuso

Calling all beauty junkies! If you're like us who's obsessed with everything related to K-Beauty, then we've got a special treat for you. We just recently discovered this under-the-radar Korean drugstore called Mumuso, which is filled with different kinds of knick-knacks. And the best part? It's also a K-Beauty gold mine!

In the video below, we round up eight items from Mumoso that will be worth your every penny—and FYI, nothing costs above P200! Enjoy!

Here are the products in the video:

1. Aloe Vera Gel

What it does: If you have any skin irritation or sunburn, you can apply this gel to soothe your skin. Additionally, you can slather and leave it on your face if you have dry skin. No need to wash it off!

How much: P99

2. Oil Control Spray

What it does: As the label says, it is supposed to control excessive oil production. After you apply your toner, spritz it on and pat dry before applying your makeup! No more worrying about your makeup melting in the metro heat!

How much: P149

3. Dream Fairy Solid Perfune Set

What it does: Of course, it's supposed to make you smell better! But, unlike liquid perfumes, the solid waxy concoction will last longer on your skin.

How much: P199 (for two!)

4. Collagen Repair Lip Balm

What it does: The lips have very thin skin and are prone to show early signs of aging. It's best to boost skin protection on this area with some collagen, which will help in cell reproduction.

How much: P149 (for two!)

5. Snail Repair Hand Cream

What it does: Snail extract in lotions is known to alleviate skin irritation while keeping your hands soft and supple without the stickiness!

How much: P99 (for two!)

6. Candy Facial Mask: P99

What it does: Yes, you can make your own beauty sheet masks! These compressed sheets will expand once in contact with liquid.

How much: P99

7. Fresh Rose Flower Moisturizing Water

What it does: Rose water is great for the skin as it can calm acne breakouts, de-puff your face, and moisturize at the same time!

How much: P149

8. Magic Nail Wipes

What it does: It's a handy product for when you're traveling or when you need an easy nail clean-up if you're doing your own mani and pedi!

How much: P99

So, which products are you eyeing on?