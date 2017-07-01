This Is the One Makeup Technique Kendall Jenner Can't Seem to Do Right

Everyone has a tough time with winged liner, and Kendall Jenner is no exception. The model reveals that she, too, struggles to create a symmetrical flick despite being in love with the look. Fortunately, she's picked up a great trick to rocking the look anyway.

She shared exactly what she does during her Pure Color Love shoot with Estée Lauder, where she also spilled her guilty pleasures and hilarious hidden talent in the process. Read all about it in the exclusive Q&A below!

IMAGE Courtesy of Estée Lauder

What’s the one beauty technique you just can’t perfect?

"The one beauty technique I can’t perfect: I’m so bad at a wing. Like an eyeliner wing. I remember in high school all I wanted to do was wear a wing to school every day. I swear to you I would get up like an hour early to perfect my wing. And those little Q-Tips that have the makeup remover in the ends–they became my best friend."

What’s the best beauty tip you’ve picked up on set?

"I get tips all the time but I think also subconsciously you’re kind of learning from everything that people do to you and you learn what looks good on you and what doesn’t. That’s not a tip but that’s the biggest thing I’ve picked up on."

Who do you admire?

"I admire my sisters. I think they’re really hardworking and independent and cool."

What do you love most about your job?

"The thing I love most about my job is all the new friends I make and all the cool places I get to travel and all the creative minds I get to meet."

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned?

"The hardest lesson I’ve learned is that life doesn’t go the way you want it to sometimes."

What’s your favorite guilty-pleasure?

"Pasta, pizza, burgers. I don’t know, I have a lot. Yeah I just had chicken wings today."

What’s your secret talent?

"Yeah, I know every rap song. All the words."

Do you want to rap a little?

"No, I don’t. Don’t ask me."

Need more Kendall? Watch her and Grammy-nominated singer Elle King rock out to Estée Lauder's new Pure Cover Love Lipstick below!