Kelsey Merritt Is the Newest Face of Maybelline Philippines

Fronting the brand's newest lipstick campaign, young It-model Kelsey Merritt has been hailed a brand ambassador for Maybelline Philippines. The brand's current roster of local muses include actress Liza Soberano, who like Kelsey, is also Filipina-American.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kelseymerritt

You may remember seeing Kelsey on our February 2016 cover, but despite that being a year old, the model is still at the top of her game. Kelsey is signed with Wilhelmina Models in New York and London, and has shot campaigns for brands like ASOS, Uniqlo, and Missguided. Needless to say, she's a true jetsetter, and definitely a great pick for a brand that embodies the spirit of New York.

Congrats, Kelsey!