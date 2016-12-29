Japan Shopping Guide: The Best Beauty Finds in Tokyo

Shopping for beauty products in Tokyo is not easy. Tokyo is an enormous city that bombards you with its sights and sounds, it's hard not to experience sensory overload. It also doesn’t help that the beauty aisles are typically arranged in a dizzyingly nonsensical manner. So if you’re pressed for time, head on over to Shibuya, Shinjuku and Ikebukuro. They have the highest concentration of makeup and department stores in Tokyo.

Ikebukuro

1. Matsumoto Kiyoshi Ikebukuro 1-27-5 Toshima-ku, Tokyo

IMAGE Havehalaltravel.com

They sell everyday products like toiletries, and pharmacy drugs, but they also a have a wide array of Japanese cosmetic and beauty brands. The brands and selection they carry depends on how big the store is. These drugstore chains can be found all over Japan.

What to buy: Cure Natural Aqua Gel

Beauty Tip: Be sure to try out any of the Japanese drugstore brand mascaras—they’re the best in fulfilling your fluttery lash dreams.

2. Seibu Department Store Japan, 171-0022 Tokyo, Minamiikebukuro

IMAGE Getty Images

Shinjuku

1. Takashimaya Department Store, 5-24-2 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku

IMAGE Getty Images

2. Don Quijote, 1 Chome-16-5 Kabukicho, Tokyo 160-0021, Japan

IMAGE Havehalalwilltravel.com

This mega chain store is the ultimate one stop shop—they carry all sorts of goods, and their makeup selections are excellent, but their beauty electronics are definitely what you should look out for. From heat styling products to gadgets that help ooze out dirt from your pores, good deals are sure to be made.

What to buy: Nano hair dryers, electric eye lash curlers, beauty steamers



Trying to get your high-end makeup fix sans tax?

3. Isetan Shinjuku 3−14−1, Tokyo

IMAGE Tokyofashion.com

Department stores are essentially a one-stop shop for all your luxurious beauty brand needs. It also wouldn’t hurt to stock up on your favorite Créme de La Mer while abroad (Hello…Tax-free!!!)

Brands: AmorePacific, SK-II, Chanel, Dior, Urban Decay, Lunasol, NARS, La Mer

Shibuya

1. It’s Demo Center, 244 Building 24-4 Udagawa-cho Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

IMAGE Myfreelanceprojects.files.wordpress.com

Depending on the release date of the collabs, they have everything from Sailormoon to Pokemon and even Disney. This is the place to be when you’re after limited edition makeup and cute makeup collaborations.

What to buy: Sailormoon eyeliner and compact powders

2. Shibuya 109 (Plaza and 8th Floor), 2 Chome-29-1 Dogenzaka, Tokyo 150-0043, Japan

IMAGE Tokyofashion.com

From contact lenses, to outlandish colored mascaras, if you’re specifically looking for out-there shades for makeup and even hair dye, head on over to Plaza in the 2nd basement and to Shibuya 109’s 8th Floor.

What to buy: Colored mascara, colored shampoo for rainbow hair maintenance

3. Tokyu Department Store, 2 Chome-24-1 Shibuya, Tokyo 150-8319, Japan

IMAGE Tokyofashion.com

Reminder: Buying products in Japan is much cheaper because of the tax exemption. However, your products will be sealed in bag, and you can’t open it until you get out of the country.