5 Genius Beauty Tools You Never Knew You Needed

Girls know the effort that goes into an everyday makeup routine. Still, we're thankful because there's modern technology to help us when it comes to prettifying ourselves, making it less of an effort as compared to how it used to be decades ago. Below, we found five beauty tools guaranteed to make your life easier, if not change it altogether! Check them out below:

1. Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Blowdryers need not be synonymous to noise. Engineers have figured out a way to make hair drying faster, sleeker, less damaging, and a whole lot quieter; introducing this neat little contraption called Dyson Supersonic blowdryer.

Available for P19,900 on Sephora.com

2. Blenderelle

Don't let your beloved makeup sponge get deformed inside your makeup kit. More importantly, with this case, you're sure to keep your favorite beauty tool away from germs and bacteria growth. But don't forget it still needs to be washed clean!

Available for P698 on nycdesigned.com

3. Beautyblender Liner.Designer

Gone are the days of looking like a raccoon in a desperate attempt to evenly apply your eyeliner. Enter the Liner.Designer. No need for tutorials on how to perfect that feline flick; just easily glide your pen across this tool.

Available for P798 on net-a-porter.com

4. Daiso Sticky Head cotton buds

IMAGE Amazon.com

You don't have to apply another layer of concealer or foundation to pick up eyeshadow powder or smeared mascara. With these individually packed buds that have a sticky end, you can easily clean up your mess!

Available for P270/20 pieces on amazon.com

5. COSRx Blackhead silk finger ball

IMAGE beautymnl.com

Cleaning your face has never felt this smooth and silky! With these finger balls, you can now thoroughly unclog your pores! Now you can put away those metal extractors that open up your pores even more.

Available for P200/12 pieces, beautymnl.com