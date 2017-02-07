3 Ways to De-Stress Without Spending a Fortune at the Spa

The secret to keeping the thrill of living a fast-paced and high pressure life is balancing it with equal parts relaxation. But the reality is, not everyone has the luxury of time and money to go on a Eurotrip or book a luxurious spa treatment. So if you're stuck in a stressful rut and are itching for a way out, here are three efficient ways to calm your spirits:

1. Yoga

If going to the gym isn't exactly the most relaxing for you, maybe you should give yoga a try. You can start by going to a few classes with friends, or looking up tutorials online until you're experienced enough to do it alone at home. The results will be worth it and it's a soothing weekend activity to look forward to!

2. Aromatherapy

Our sense of smell has a direct connection to our central nervous system, which is enough of a reason to use it to your advantage. Through aromatherapy, you can improve your overall mood and well-being by simply exposing yourself to certain scents. For example, citrus scents like mandarin promote happiness, while floral scents like lavender encourage energy and creativity. You can either use a diffuser for this if you're at home, or make your own essential oil blend to carry with you.

IMAGE Neal's Yard Remedies

Neal's Yard Essential Oils, P750-P850, Rustan's Shangri-la

3. Tea

Nothing beats the calming properties of a good cup of tea. It's the easiest thing to whip up when you need a relaxing moment alone, and it works wonders for your insides, too. Chamomile tea is by far the most accessible type for destressing, but you can delve into other varieties to address your specific needs.

IMAGE SSI

TWG Midnight Hour Haute Couture Tea, P1595, Greenbelt 5