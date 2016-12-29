8 Holiday Gift Sets You Need to Buy Before They're Gone

Holiday gift sets are brands' way of thanking us for our support each year. They wrap their best products in pretty boxes for us to feast our eyes on, then attach a price tag that'll give true bang for your back. With Christmas officially out of the picture this year, the time that these gift sets have on store shelves is ticking. That means there's no better time to grab the set you've been eyeing than now!

Check out our top recommendations below!

IMAGE Kérastase

Kérastase Resistance Gift Set, P4730, David's Salon (Selected Branches)

A new hair care routine that rehabilitates from roots to tips? You need that to take on 2017.

IMAGE MAC

MAC Nutcracker Sweet Red Lip bag, P3200, Powerplant Mall

Build your red lip arsenal and change your makeup bag!

IMAGE Sephora.ph

Benefit Girl-A-Rama, P2000, Sephora.ph

A full face in one adorable box.

IMAGE Sephora.ph

SK-II Pitera Welcome Kit, P4290, Sephora.ph

Up your skin care game for a reasonable price!

IMAGE Kiehl's

Kiehl's The Daily Defense Gift Set, P4990, Powerplant Mall

The everyday essentials that'll save you from a skin nightmare.

IMAGE Beauty Bar

Cargo Swimmables Eye Pencil Kit, P1750, Beauty Bar

Waterproof eye looks in different colors for 2017.

IMAGE Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Going Glam palette, P2650, Rustan's

A multi-purpose palette perfect for traveling!

IMAGE Laneige

Laneige Milky Way Fantasy Basic Duo Set, TriNoma

The Korean skin care newbie would appreciate an intro like this.