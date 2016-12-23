Here's How to Get the Clumpy Lashes Look the Right Way

Mascara is having yet another mod moment via the resurgence of Twiggy's spider lashes, seen on Jason Wu and Christian Dior's respective Fall-Winter 2016 runways and popularized in the Sixties by the waiflike model and her contemporaries—think diva Diana Ross, fellow model Jerry Hall, and actress Farrah Fawcett.

IMAGE Getty Images

This is one beauty look that just keeps coming back en vogue, but the big question still stands: how oh how does a girl make clumpy lashes appear intentionally rock 'n' roll and not majorly sloppy? Below, the right products to nab and some tips from the experts on making the trend werq.

PREVIEW PICK: Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Spider Effect Mascara, P400, Watsons

IMAGE Maybelline

EXPERT TIP:

“Instead of applying mascara in the way we're used to—root to tip—I dragged the wand along the tips of the lashes, going side to side and not necessarily coating each lash entirely. What this did was help to clump or stick the lashes together to create what looked like just five or six extra-thick, long, almost animated-looking lashes.” —Yadim, makeup artist behind the looks at Jason Wu FW2016, in an interview with Vogue

PREVIEW PICK: Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Over Black, P2100, SM Makati

IMAGE Dior

EXPERT TIP:

"I recommend dotting black, waterproof liner at the base of the lashes first; that way, you won't have to apply too many coats just to fill in sparse areas. Apply the first coat normally by holding the wand horizontally and combing it through, then turn it vertically and use the tip of the brush to push the mascara on the tips of lashes and group them together." —Nick Barose, makeup artist to Lupita Nyong’o, Rachel Weisz, and Winona Ryder, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar

PREVIEW PICK: L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Miss Manga Mascara, P500, beautymnl.com

IMAGE LOreal

EXPERT TIP:

"What I like to do is brush one side down with mascara, then the other, just to let the first side set for a second. I go back to the other eye and brush the lashes, wiggling up from the base only once or twice so the tips just look feathered." —Nicole Pastrano, makeup artist to Iza Calzado and Sam Pinto, in an interview with Preview.ph