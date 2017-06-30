How to Get Rid of Those Tiny Dark Pores on Your Legs

It may not be summer anymore, but that certainly won't stop us tropics-dwellers from wearing shorts and miniskirts—call it one of our warm climate's perks, if you will! Still, shaving 100% takes its toll on your legs. If you absolutely abhor those tiny, dark spots your razor tends to leave behind, welcome to the right place! Below, we give you the lowdown on how to finally get rid of strawberry legs (yep, the dreaded phenomenon actually has a name).

What really causes strawberry legs?

Fun fact: Medically, the condition is referred to as “open comedone”! That's because strawberry legs are simply open, dark pores that appear when ingrown hairs, sebum, dirt, and/or dead skin cells become lodged in your hair follicles. Once exposed to the air, the oil gets oxidized and darkens, which in turn causes the typical dark, dot-like spots that look like the ones found on a strawberry fruit. You see where the term comes from?

Poor shaving habits are the most common causes of strawberry legs. This can happen when you use a dull razor that tugs at leg hair but doesn’t pull the hair follicle out completely, for example!

Okay, so how do I get rid of 'em?

One word: exfoliate! Wash your legs with warm water to open up those pores, then carefully shave (don't ever forget the shaving cream!) with a new razor.

There's no better time than now to invest in an epilator! Once charged, rub the epilator up and down each leg (much in the same way you would if you were shaving). Stop after your legs are as smooth as a peach—once done, your skin will feel a tad sore, but it's worth it, trust us! Bye forever, strawberry stems.

I don't have an epilator, though! Any home remedies to recommend?

Yep. You can make your very own leg scrub with the following fab five combos:

1. Brown sugar + olive oil

2. Brown sugar + lemon juice + aloe vera gel

3. Salt + buttermilk

4. Baking soda + warm water

5. Cucumber + lemon juice + rosewater

Make sure your stems are clean and hair-free before applying! Also, scrub gently so as not to bruise your follicles.