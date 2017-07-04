Here's How Lee Sung Kyung Keeps Her Skin Healthy

Yup, we're sooo crazy about the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star and Laneige ambassador Lee Sung Kyung. Aside from her personality, we're also really envious of her healthy-looking skin.

During her interview with Her World Plus, Sung Kyung revealed that it takes work to keep her skin looking young and healthy. "[I'm a] stickler for cleansing and applying skin care in the 'right' steps, especially when time is not an issue for me," she said. Turns out, she's one of the Koreans who are into the multi-step skin care routine.

However, the model-turned-actress also wants us to know that what works for her might not work for everyone, that's why she urges people to find what works for them.

"I can't emphasize enough how important it is to discover for yourself what works for your skin. You may find that you may require fewer or more steps than me." —Lee Sung Kyung

Sung Kyung also emphasized another thing that you should never, ever skip every single day: sunscreen. As we all know, UV rays are harmful to our skin and it causes premature skin aging, too. She revealed, "A good sunscreen is absolutely essential, and I don't leave the house without it—even on my days off."





The actress also recommended that we detoxify our faces by giving it a good massage. According to the article, she does it while doing her skin care routine in order to de-puff her face. "I use gentle tapping motions after each step as I find that this really contributes to the contouring of my face," Sung Kyung said.

To do it yourself, Her World Plus said that you have to knead the sides of your face upwards, focusing on pressure points at the sides of your jaws and the inner and outer corners of your eyes.

Isn't her skin care routine so interesting? We'll definitely do these ourselves!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.