This is How Kendall Jenner Prepares Herself for Fashion Week

Fashion Week is one of the most important events in the world of fashion. Trends are set on runways across the globe, and with this, models also fly in and out of the fashion capitals to complete each designer's shows.

Among the rising super models of today is Kendall Jenner. She has walked numerous shows for numerous designers since her modelling debut at the 2014 Marc Jacobs show. Her career sky-rocketed since then and has been living a life basically out of a suitcase. Despite her very hectic schedule, here's how she takes good care of herself:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/esteelauder

What is your preparation for Fashion Week like? Do you have any workout or nutrition secrets you can share?

"The biggest thing for me is to get as much rest and 'me' time as I can before the madness starts. And lots of vitamins!"

What is the best part about Fashion Week for you? What are you most excited about?

"I'm always super excited to be surrounded by all of my friends and to have a good time with them. I consider myself very lucky."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/esteelauder

Which beauty products are always in your bag when you're running around from shows to parties and everything in between?

"I always have a lip conditioner in my bag, along with moisturizer. Keeping my skin hydrated is super important when everyone is taking makeup off and then back on again throughought all of the shows."

What else is always in your bag that helps you survive the week?

"Gum, a protein bar, a portable phone charger, and hand sanitizer."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/esteelauder

How does your beauty routine change leading up to Fashion Week and during? Are there any special things you do to prep your skin?

"I try not to wear too much makeup leading up to Fashion Week, because I want my skin to breathe. I also drink a ton of water."

What do you do after Fashion Week to help your skin recover?

"Let it breathe again!"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/esteelauder

How did you feel during your very first Fashion Week? How different is it now after having walked a few runways and been to all of the parties?

"In your first season you're the newbie, and everyone looks at you like the new kid. It's nice to have done it for many seasons now, because I know my way around, and everyone knows each other. It's always nice to have friends around."

How do you find time throughout the hectic weeks to relax and wind down? What do you do to center yourself?

"Time to yourself is a luxury when you're around a ton of people. I see the value in this, so I make it a priority, even if only for a few minutes!"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/esteelauder

Any guilty pleasures you can't get through Fashion Week without?

"Justin's Almond Butter packets."

Any inspirational quotes that get you through the month?

"Prove them wrong."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/esteelauder

Of all the Fashion Weeks around the world, which city is your favorite and why?

"I love New York and Paris Fashion Week. They are the biggest and most fun!"

What is the first thing you do after you've wrapped your last show?

"Nap and eat!"