Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Getting a Permanent Lip Tint

First, there was microblading. And now, having your lips dyed with a permanent lip color has also become a viable option for beauty junkies out there! Sounds like a dream? Well, before you decide to get your lips tattoed, here's a list of everything you need to know about the procedure first:

1. Question: Can I do it on my own?

Answer: Definitely not! You have to get a professional to do it for you. While at it, be sure that the company is a licensed practitioner to avoid health risks.

2. Question: Does it hurt?

Answer: Not as much. Topical anesthesia will be applied to your pout before the procedure so it shouldn't hurt. If you're known to be sensitive or allergic to such, be sure to consult with the artist doing the procedure.

3. Question: How long does the whole procedure take?

Answer: According to Pretty Looks, the beauty clinic that did Arci Munoz's permanent lip tint, the procedure can be done in about an hour

4. Question: Will I achieve the color I want right after the procedure?

Answer: No. It takes a few days before you get the color you want so expect your lips to be a bit dark after the procedure. It takes about three weeks for it to completely heal.

5. Question: My lips are swelling! What do I do?

Answer: Don't panic! The swelling will subside a few hours after the procedure. If it doesn't, consult with the artist.

6. Question: I'm a keloid former. Will it scar?

Answer: No, the procedure only colors the top of the skin layer.

7. Question: How long will the tint last?

Answer: It ranges from three to five years. But you still have to go back monthly for touchups.

8. Question: It's peeling off! What should I do?

Answer: Peeling is normal within three to five days after your first session. Let it peel off naturally.

9. Question: Where can I get my lips done?

Answer: You can try Pretty Looks and Browhaus!

10. Question: How much do I need to shell out?

Answer: Lip tattooing is done by professionals who underwent training, and are using top of the line equipments so it can get a little pricey. Be prepared to spend about 20 to 60 thousand bucks for your newly tinted pout!