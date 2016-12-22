How to Do Your Makeup When You're Hungover

Hangovers are never fun. What's worse, however, is having to get up, do your makeup, and face the world while nursing one. Although it might be tempting to panic when you're in this mess, you shouldn't. You can look like your drinking session never happened with the right tricks up your sleeve. This week, we have a cheat sheet to looking fresh and alive from the neck up. Read up and master it before your next round of drinks!

1. Moisturize like there's no tomorrow.

Makeup doesn't adhere well to dehydrated skin, so be generous with your moisturizer. Don't be shy with the illuminating bases as well because your skin will need that illusion of dewyness!

IMAGE MAC

MAC Strobe Cream, Powerplant Mall

2. Depuff under your eyes.

It's easier to hide discoloration than texture, so depuff with an eye cream before you conceal those bags!

IMAGE Origins

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream, P1400, SM Makati

3. Color-correct.

You won't struggle too much with foundation if you correct discoloration in advance. Brighten up those eyebags with lavender or yellow, and conceal redness with a green corrector!

IMAGE BYS, Stila

BYS Conceal & Correct Palette, Watsons; Stila One-Step Correct, Rustan's

4. Opt for a quick and dewy base.

Faking fresh and glowing skin is a one-way ticket to looking like you aren't nursing a hangover. That said, we recommend going with a dewy foundation or one with a satin finish! Cushion foundations are foolproof, too, because you won't need to wrestle with your brushes and save lots of time.

IMAGE The Face Shop

The Face Shop CC Cushion Intense Cover, P1195, SM Megamall

5. Don't skip the cheek color.

Blush, bronzer, and highlighter can refresh your complexion almost as well as beauty sleep can. Bring color back to your skin and look alive, sunshine!

IMAGE Cargo

Cargo Beach Blush in Coral Beach, P1450, Beauty Bar

6. Skip the elaborate eye looks.

We can guarantee that you won't have the patience for eyeshadow the morning after a good party. But if you feel like you can't skip it, a look with only a shimmer shadow stick or white eyeliner will do!

IMAGE Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Sugar Frost, P1250, Rustan's

7. Pump up your lashes.

Get rid of that squinty-eye look with a good coat of volumizing mascara. For extra oomph, curl your lashes again after the mascara dries. We know that's often discouraged, but when the lashes are dry enough, it really works!

IMAGE Revlon

Revlon Ultra Volume Mascara, P650, Watsons

8. Go nude!

The easiest lip color to rock when you're quite disoriented is your favorite nude. Skip the overlined lips look and just blend a flattering MLBB on your pucker with your finger!

IMAGE NARS

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anita, P1600, Rustan's