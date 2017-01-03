Gwen Stefani is Revlon's Newest Global Ambassador!

Gwen Stefani's signature red lip and blonde hair is our generation's answer to Marilyn Monroe. The pop star has been our edgy beauty peg since she came out with the 2004 anthems Hollaback Girl and Rich Girl, and we honestly think she rocks the edgy pinup girl look like no one can. In fact, Gwen hasn't kept her obsession with makeup a secret. Did you know that she used to be a mall makeup artist before she became a singer? How about that she released an entire makeup collection with American brand Urban Decay last year? And now, to add more to her beauty-laden track record, she'll be taking 2017 by storm by being Revlon's newest global brand ambassador.

Gwen and her juicy red lips will be fronting the brand's Choose Love campaign, and it'll be her biggest beauty gig yet. Watch their announcement video below!

We're secretly hoping for a Revlon x Gwen lipstick collection, because those will fly off the shelves for sure. But until then, welcome to the Revlon family, Gwen!