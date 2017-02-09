10 Flower-Inspired Beauty Products That Are Better Than a Bouquet

Let's face it: not everyone is crazy about receiving flowers for Valentine's day. It's surely not the blooms' fault, though. Some people just prefer to receive something more practical and not prone to wilting, especially if its their significant other's hard-earned cash on the line. So while there's still time to do damage control, here's a list of bouquet alternatives that you can forward to your V-day Santa:
1. A thematic new version of a classic perfume
IMAGE Sephora
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau so Fresh Kiss Edition, $96, Sephora
2. A neutral eyeshadow palette that'll elevate your everyday looks
IMAGE Sephora
Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette, $46, Sephora
3. A luxurious rose-infused lip balm
IMAGE Dior
Dior Creme de Rose lip balm, Rustan's Shangri-la
4. A blush that mimics the flush of a rose
IMAGE Milani
Milani Rose Powder Blush in Romantic Rose, P600, Calyxta
5. An exquisitely-packaged highlighter that doubles as a vanity centerpiece
IMAGE Lancome
Lancome La Rose Blush Poudrer Highlighter, Lancome
6. A lipstick with actual flowers in the tube
IMAGE Kailijumei
Kailijumei Pixie Rose Lipstick, $22, Kailijumei
7. A pink bath bomb to cap off a relaxing night
IMAGE Lush
Lush Rose Bombshell Bath Bomb, Glorietta 5
8. A flower-embossed lluminator that looks too beautiful to use
IMAGE Chanel
Chanel Camelia de Chanel Illuminating Powder, $70, Chanel
9. A subtle dandelion-inspired blush for the daydreamer
IMAGE Benefit
Benefit Blush in Dandelion, P1600, Sephora.ph
10. A soft and sensual floral cologne
IMAGE Jo Malone
Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, SM Aura