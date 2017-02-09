10 Flower-Inspired Beauty Products That Are Better Than a Bouquet

Let's face it: not everyone is crazy about receiving flowers for Valentine's day. It's surely not the blooms' fault, though. Some people just prefer to receive something more practical and not prone to wilting, especially if its their significant other's hard-earned cash on the line. So while there's still time to do damage control, here's a list of bouquet alternatives that you can forward to your V-day Santa:

1. A thematic new version of a classic perfume

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau so Fresh Kiss Edition, $96, Sephora

2. A neutral eyeshadow palette that'll elevate your everyday looks

Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette, $46, Sephora

3. A luxurious rose-infused lip balm

Dior Creme de Rose lip balm, Rustan's Shangri-la

4. A blush that mimics the flush of a rose

Milani Rose Powder Blush in Romantic Rose, P600, Calyxta

5. An exquisitely-packaged highlighter that doubles as a vanity centerpiece

Lancome La Rose Blush Poudrer Highlighter, Lancome

6. A lipstick with actual flowers in the tube

Kailijumei Pixie Rose Lipstick, $22, Kailijumei

7. A pink bath bomb to cap off a relaxing night

Lush Rose Bombshell Bath Bomb, Glorietta 5

8. A flower-embossed lluminator that looks too beautiful to use

Chanel Camelia de Chanel Illuminating Powder, $70, Chanel

9. A subtle dandelion-inspired blush for the daydreamer

Benefit Blush in Dandelion, P1600, Sephora.ph

10. A soft and sensual floral cologne

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, SM Aura