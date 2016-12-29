3 Ways to Spruce Up Your Hair This Party Season

We’re coming to the end of the year and what better time to look back on the #hairgoals we saw in 2016? A lot of New Year's parties are filling our planners up, so celebrate by copping the 'dos that walked the runway this year—here, three Fall/Winter 2016 hair trends that will make you a standout at every party you attend.

Headscarf & Chignon

IMAGE Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana never does anything half-heartedly. You want to look like you were on Italian beaches all summer long? Have nautical stripes, floral appliques, and classical art printed on your dress. While we’re at it, let’s add some orange shaped earrings—perfetto! Some may not be as willing to wear this, so why not try a chignon topped with a silk scarf to add that "I was just in Venice the other day and I’m having holiday withdrawals" vibe.

Simply part your hair in the middle; twist your hair and coil into a bun shape, securing loose ends and stray hairs with bobby pins. Now to add some glam, fold a medium-sized scarf (horizontally), wrap around your hairline and tie a bow to add some pizzazz.

Twisted Low Ponytail

IMAGE Getty Images

As seen at Prabal Gurung and Cedric Charlier, the twisted low ponytail won the chic Marie Antoinette in us. This hairstyle is a little more versatile and works with however you part your hair. First, divide your hair into two sections and start twisting one section from the hairline till you reach the nape of your neck. Do this on the other side. Pull your hair back and secure a loose and low ponytail (again, letting it sit on the nape of your neck) with a hair tie.

Optional: Above the hair tie, divide your hair into two sections, making a small opening. Flip your ponytail upside down and slip it into the opening.

The 'do is definitely a little more disheveled, so don’t worry about any loose baby hairs, simply comb up and back, and set with a hairspray for an I-woke-up-like-this look.

Ribboned Braid

IMAGE Getty Images

Mansur Gavriel's Fall-Winter 2016 showing made us so excited for the holidays. When is another time, really, for it to be acceptable for grown women to wear a bow? We are definitely taking this opportunity to wear this hair trend to one of our parties.

Start of by taking the top ¼ of your hair and dividing them into three pieces, now start braiding and adding on new hair as you work your way down. This one is a particularly easy hair tutorial but the highlight of it is the bow at the end. We’re thinking a velvet blue bow along with a long slip dress or a long black silk bow paired with your off shoulder A-line dress—you will be the main attraction in every party in no time.