Erich Gonzales' Guide to the Perfect Post-Breakup Cut

Nothing confirms breakup rumors better than the debut of freshly chopped locks. It's subtle, classy, and of course—a great excuse to change up your look. We think Erich Gonzales executed this perfectly, and her fresh blunt cut is solid evidence.

But how exactly do you make a great hair statement after bad news? According to Erich's hairdresser Alex Carbonell of Studio Fix by Alex Carbonell, here are the key points that created her new look:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ariesmanal_hair

1. Side-swept bangs

In contrast to a full fringe, side bangs will frame your face while adding a dash of softness. They're also considered more versatile since you can stil camouflage them by parting your hair in the center like Erich.

2. Lob (long bob) length

For a smoother transition to short hair, opt for a length that can accommodate more heat styling and textured looks. That said, a lob like Erich's would be your best bet, since it strikes the perfect balance between long and short.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maui_manalo

3. Subtle layers

Erich's hairdresser cut small layers on the inner parts of her hair to provide subtle texture and a lighter look. This is a great technique to ask for if you want a blunt bob without the heavy feel.

4. Balayage coloring

To create more dimension to her locks, Alex blended Erich's darker hair color with a light ash blonde. Using the balayage technique, both colors fade into each other through a soft gradient effect.