Did You Know That Driving Actually Causes Skin Aging?

Sorry, drivers. Skin experts have confirmed that your skin suffers as much as you do while stuck in traffic. Don't worry, it's not your fault. It's actually the sun's!

According to dermatologist Dr. Raissa Francisco-Pasion, the left side of a driver's face often tends to look older than their right side. Turns out, driving exposes your left side to more UV rays, damaging your skin overtime. This causes that area to age quicker as opposed to your right side that mostly faces the shade.

Shocking? Not really. Come to think of it, this should be a no-brainer. It's simply our way of reminding you not to skip applying sunscreen! And while you're at it, make sure to choose a product that will protect you from both UVA and UVB rays, since UVA rays can penetrate your car window.

