7 Contour and Highlight Sticks For Creating the Cheekbones of Your Dreams

Don't be fooled by the intricate tutorials you see online. You can sculpt and strobe your face to perfection in a few minutes when you have the right tools with you. And if you were thinking of getting yourself a big contour kit to do just that, stop right there. Contour and highlight sticks are the most convenient products in the game, and if you're not a makeup artist with a big clientele, you only need one to survive.

Below, we list the sculpting duos that absolutely anyone can master using. With these in your arsenal, you're all set to achieve the bone structure of your dreams!

IMAGE Lancome

Lancome Le Duo Contour and Highlighter Stick, Rustan's Shangri-la

IMAGE BYS

BYS Contour Stick and Illuminate Strobing Stick, P299 each, Watsons

IMAGE Beauty Bar

Smashbox Contour Stick Trio, P2250, Beauty Bar

IMAGE Clinique

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight in Hefty Highlight and Sculpting Contour in Curvy Contour, SM Megamall

IMAGE Glamourbox

Pixi by Petra Multibalm in Baby Petal and Sheer Sculpt, P650 each, Glamourbox.ph

IMAGE Maybelline

Maybelline V-Face Duo Contour Stick, P499, Watsons



IMAGE Happy Skin

Happy Skin Glisten Up! Precision Cheek Stick Set, P1199, Beauty Bar