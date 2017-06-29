How to Use the Different Types of Concealers

Our skin can be as unpredictable as the weather. You never know how it'll react in the face of an all-nighter and stress! That's why we're so lucky to always have concealer to the rescue. Thing is, you need to know how to use it the right way, or else your skin emergencies might still peek through.

Below, we help you identify the right concealer for your skin concerns plus how you can make the most out of them. Read on and learn!

Liquid Concealers

Where to use: When it comes to versatility, liquid concealers are sure winners. You can use them to conceal any area of the face if the formula suits your skin type! For example, those with drier undereyes would fare way better with a hydrating liquid concealer over a thick cream that might cake up. In the case of oily, acne-prone skin, a liquid formula with a matte finish will hide mild redness and scarring without rubbing off.

How to use: Liquid concealers definitely do the job, but build up coverage instead of putting a lot of product under your eyes at once. Start by forming a dotted ring around your dark circles to hide the discolored lines. Then, apply one dot on the center of your undereyes and blend!

For hiding blemishes, don't apply concealer straight from the tube! This is a no-no for products with a doe-foot applicator. Deposit product onto a palette or the back of your hand first, then use your fingers or a brush to gently tap the product in.

IMAGE MAC

MAC Select Cover-up Concealer, Powerplant Mall

Cream Concealers

Where to use them: Creams are usually quite thick in consistency, which is why they work best for concealing blemishes and scars. So if you're looking for a full coverage concealer, you'll have better luck with cream formulas. They suit undereye concealing as well, but only use them if you need a lot of color correcting or coverage.

How to use them: Avoid using this type of concealer all over your skin, since they tend to look heavy or cakey when applied haphazardly. Only apply product where you need it. For cream concealers in pots, try not to dip your finger into the container. Stay sanitary and use a small concealer brush instead. Read more about concealing acne scars here!

IMAGE Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit, P1900, SM Megamall

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stick Concealers

Where to use: By far the most travel-friendly type of concealer, sticks suit both spot concealing and covering dark circles. It all depends on how creamy it is!

How to use: While you can definitely swipe the stick directly on your face, we recommend warming the product up first to make it more blendable. This method is more hygienic, too! To do it, swipe the stick thrice onto the back of your hand. And then gently tap and swirl the concealer with your finger to make it adjust to your body temperature. Use the same finger to transfer the product on the skin then blend!

IMAGE Revlon

Revlon Photoready Concealer, P725, Watsons

Concealer Pens

Where to use: To brighten your undereyes and even out discoloration, concealer pens are a great option. They're perfect for beginners and for those who just need a small skin boost! That said, we don't recommend using them on blemishes. The bacteria from your breakouts might contaminate the applicator and have you transferring germs all over your face. (Yikes!)

How to use: Click product out of the pen and draw a V-shape underneath your eyes. This will concentrate the brightening effect to the center of your face and lift that area. Be careful not to apply too much to keep the coverage natural!

IMAGE Sephora

Sephora Collection Smooth & Bright Concealer, P988, Sephora.ph