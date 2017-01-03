Clinique's Collab With Crayola is the Cutest Thing Ever

We at Preview HQ are all for wearing childhood staples like grownups. Your preschool pinafore? Flaunt it at Fashion Week! Those ribboned Mary Janes? They're officially a street style favorite.

That established, imagine our ecstasy when Clinique announced its collaboration with Crayola! "Opening a box of crayons awakens feelings of nostalgia and memories of childhood filled with playtime and creativity," the beauty brand penned in its press release. Sure, you're not a little girl anymore, but don't even try to deny your glee right now.

IMAGE Clinique

Janet Pardo, Clinique's senior vice president for product development, adds to the thrill: "The whole idea behind Chubby Sticks is about play...It brings you back to a carefree time in life—when you didn’t have stress, because you were a child. You could create whatever you wanted, you had endless amounts of time, and you could just play."



Clinique wanted to pay homage to Crayola's timelessness, so the brands worked together to color-match nine existing Chubby shades to fan-favorite crayon colors. The result? Clinique's Pudgy Peony, a hot pink violet, became Razzmatazz, the name of a fiery magenta Crayola hue. Tickle Me Pink, a bright fuchsia, was the only one created specifically for the collection. It's mauvelous, if we say so ourselves.

IMAGE Clinique

The entire line drops at Clinique today, but the catch is that it's only available 'til the end February—don't waste any time drawing on some major nostalgia. No need to color in the lines!