10 Cleansing Oils That Will Instantly Remove Your Makeup

Cleansing oils are nothing short of skin saviors. They make removing our makeup so easy, saving us the extra time to catch up on sleep or our favorite shows. But since we've already talked about how and why you should use them, here's a list of worthy picks you ought to try:

IMAGE Clinique

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Oil, P1650, SM Megamall

Give your skin a vacation and rinse off makeup with this silky oil.

IMAGE Beautymnl

In Her Element First Wash Cleansing Oil, P450, Beautymnl

Here's a moisturizing and brightening cleansing oil for you dry-skinned ladies.

IMAGE The Face Shop

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil, TriNoma

A light, effective oil perfect for oily skin!

IMAGE Rustan's

Clarins Total Cleansing Oil, Rustan's Makati

Once this oil transforms into a milky texture, consider your skin clean.

IMAGE Human Nature

Human Heart Nature Gentle Cleansing Oil, P299.75, Beauty Bar

This product has two ingredients: natural sunflower oil and a bit of plant-derived fragrance.

IMAGE Kiehl's

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil, P1800, Greenbelt 5

Don't worry about cleansing oil leaving a greasy film with this product. It takes everything off sans the hassle.

IMAGE Origins

Origins Clean Energy Gentle Cleansing Oil, P1550, SM Megamall

If you don't wear a ton of makeup, this gentle oil should do the trick for you!

IMAGE Sephora

Dior Hydra Life Oil to Milk Makeup Removing Cleanser, P2600, SM Makati

For a deep, nourishing cleanse that won't dry your skin out, try this.

IMAGE Bioré

Bioré Cleansing Oil, P299, Watsons

An affordable option you can also use to clean makeup brushes. It emulsifies like a dream!

IMAGE Skinfood

Skinfood Black Sugar Cleansing Oil, SM Megamall

The K-beauty world considers this one of the best for removing makeup. It's true.