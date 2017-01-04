Best of Beauty 2016: Top 10 Face Primers

Face primers are an indispensable part of our foundation routines. They're the instant solutions to skin concerns that prevent major makeup mishaps. And last year, we researched, tried, and tested the ones that give anyone's skin and foundation justice. Lo and behold, our top ten face primers of 2016!

TEXTURE-REFINER: Fine lines, rough skin texture, and dry patches are no match for this gold-infused product.

IMAGE Sephora

Guerlain L’Or Pure Radiance Face Primer, Greenbelt 5

SKIN-SMOOTHING: Smoother and more radiant skin await with a layer of this primer.

IMAGE Lancome

Lancome La Base Pro Perfecting Make-up Primer (Oil-Free), Rustan's

PORE MINIMIZING: This primer will fill in any visible pores to help your foundation glide on smoother.

IMAGE Smashbox

Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer (Oil-Free), P2200, Beauty Bar

SHINE-KILLER: You only need a pea-sized amount of this product to keep shine at bay throughout the day!

IMAGE MUFE

Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Mattifying Primer, SM Megamall

TRUE MATTIFIER: Your oils don't have a chance. Stage performers and celebrities swear by this!

IMAGE Sephora

Becca Ever Matte Poreless Priming Perfector, P1876, Sephora.ph

HYDRATING: The benefits of a primer poured into a handy spray bottle!

IMAGE Smashbox

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, P1800, Beauty Bar

COLOR-CORRECTING: A tinted primer that will wake up dull skin and reduce the apperance of any dark spots.

IMAGE BYS

BYS Foundation Primer in Colour Correction, Watsons

LONGEVITY BOOSTING: Touching up your makeup is always a hassle, so these primers make sure you won't have to.

IMAGE Banila Co

Banila Co Prime Primer Classic, P1090, Landmark TriNoma

DUAL-PURPOSE: An drugstore gem that fares well as a hydrating primer spray and a setting spray!

IMAGE L'oreal

L'oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray, P500, Watsons