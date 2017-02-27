The Best Beauty Looks at the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

After ogling at everyone's outfits at the 89th Academy Awards red carpet event, we head straight to the beauty department. Keep scrolling for the hair and makeup looks that won our hearts!

1. Emma Roberts

Everything about Emma Roberts' look screams Hollywood siren. The actress toyed with hues of red, from her hair color down to her lips. Don't think we missed that major gold eyeshadow, though. It surprisingly shines through all the crimson!

2. Emma Stone

The two Emmas were accidental beauty twins on the red carpet tonight. Emma Stone's choice of deeper hues, however, were more romantic and cinematic than glam.

3. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was wide awake at the red carpet thanks to her eyes' inner corner highlight that almost stole the show. The soft ombre in her pixie cut also stood out, giving her feminine beauty look a kick of edginess.

4. Sofia Carson

Another stunner wearing a bold red lip was Sofia Carson, who revived our love for golden barrettes. We appreciate the lack of gimmicks in this look—the no-fail combo of natural brows, dewy skin, and sleek updo has been tried and tested on the red carpet. Classic!

5. Janelle Monae

Speaking of brows, Janelle Monae's were our favorite for the night. They were bold enough to take our eyes off her stunning jewerly, but also natural enough to retain a glam, understated look.

6. Naomi Harris

How do you liven up an all-white ensemble? By adding red eyeshadow, of course. The touch of rose on Naomi Harris' eyes is a look we covet!

7. Taraji P. Henson

We told you, the '80s is slowly creeping into everyone's lives again. And with that, Taraji P. Henson proves that you can do shimmer, blue eyeliner, and arched brows justice in 2017 when combined with the right attitude.

8. Alicia Vikander

The Swedish actress took a step back from over-the-top glamour and decided to keep it minimal. Apart from her winged eyeliner, everything about her look, including that messy top bun, screams "I woke up like this."

9. Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga went all-out on crimson this year. She dared and managed to pull off that monochrome look from head to toe!