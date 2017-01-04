These Are the Makeup Trends That Will Dominate 2017

If 2016 was the year of dewy, highlighted skin and liquid matte lips, 2017 is focusing on putting color back into our faces. Beauty trends from decades past are making comebacks in their more wearable versions, too, so prepare yourself for major makeup nostalgia. And don't worry if you're a fan of neutrals, because this year's trends can adjust to everyone's preferences. All they're asking from you is a much-needed pop of color!

Keep scrolling to learn about the world's up and coming beauty trend obsessions!

1. Blush draping

IMAGE Getty Images

Adam Selman S/S2017

Contouring is finally taking the backseat for 2017. The year will be all about a flushed glow achieved by sculpting the face with color, AKA blush. Ladies and gents, welcome to the year of blush draping.

In case you haven't heard of it yet, blush draping is a late '70s trend that's coming to life thanks to the likes of Marc Jacobs and Kenzo. Learn how to do it on yourself here!

2. Blue eyeshadow

IMAGE Sonny Vandevelde of indigital.tv

Giorgio Armani S/S2017

Set aside your prejudices against this look because the '80s are back, and it's back with a refined vengeance. This year, bright eyeshadow looks are going to become proper staples with a particular focus on blue. The key to nailing this look is blending it with some browns and a black to tone it down, making sure not to bring the color beyond your crease. And to further prevent looking dated with blue eyeshadow, keep your brows full and filled in for the entire year!

3. Monochrome makeup

IMAGE The Impression

Erdem S/S2017

From the looks of it, 2017 will indeed be a colorful year for beauty. But for the lazy girls who have no time to color-coordinate their looks, monochrome makeup is the way to go. Peach eyes with peach lips, red eyeshadow with berry lips—the choice is yours. The idea of this trend is looking put together by sticking to one makeup color scheme.