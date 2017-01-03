Beauty Emergency: How to Fix a Botched Makeup Job

First thing's first: let's be clear. No, seriously. If you're getting your makeup done at a salon or by a hired artist, lay the rules down before even touching the chair—hate having falsies on? Tell them. Detest wearing eyeliner on your lower waterline? Voice it out! Trust us, prevention is always the best cure.

Still, sometimes things just don't go our way and we end up with a look that cracks the mirror. Yikes. What's a girl to do? Below, five ways to save a botched makeup job (because it may be better to take matters into your own hands).

EYES

Remember: the goal is to look sultry, not sooty. Finding yourself in the latter situation may induce serious panic, but fret not: wipe the excess color off then tame with a neutral shimmer shadow.

Make Up Store's Microshadow in Cava, P1040, sephora.ph



LIPS

This is why you should always keep red lipstick in your purse. Hate the hideous shade on your pout? Wipe it off, then, depending on the look you're going for, do a timeless, full-on scarlet lip or as a subtle tint (pick up some product with your finger then gently dab on). Pick a satin formula to get both hydration and color!

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Certainly Red, P350, Watsons



BROWS

If your arches are overly done, split tissue paper to a single sheet, place over your brows, and buff powder on top to soften the tone. If the edges are too sharp, use a Q-tip dipped in cleansing water to blur them.

La Mer's The Cleansing Micellar Water, P4795, Rustan's



FOUNDATION

No to cake face! You definitely don't want your base looking too powdery, so add a bit of radiance to the complexion by using a dry facial oil that won’t break up the product that’s already on the skin. Apply with a foundation brush for a glowy, skinlike texture minus the added heaviness.

Origins Mega Defense Barrier Boosting Essence Oil, P2490, SM Megamall



CHEEKS

When your blush is scarily streaky, reach for a tinted moisturizer and buff out the color with it. We recommend this one by BYS—the emollience diffuses hard edges while leaving a natural sheen on the skin.

BYS' Tinted Moisturizer, P749, Watsons

