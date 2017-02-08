6 Chocolate Fragrances That Are Almost Too Sweet to Eat

Valentine’s day is just around the corner! While you may think that you already have everything figured out, a killer red dress alone won’t be enough to sweep your date off his feet—you need something that’s both sweet and sexy, or better yet, a tried-and-tested aphrodisiac: chocolates, anyone? Don’t worry, the ones below are totally guilt-free!

Below are some chocolatey fragrances that are almost too sweet to eat. Go on and take a whiff!

Gucci Flora By Gucci Glamorous Magnolia, $78, Sephora.com

Here’s a scent that will remind you of warm chocolate plus a bouquet of fresh magnolias and peonies—we know, right? What more can you ask for this Valentine’s?

Calvin Klein CK One Shock for Her, P3398, Rustan’s

With combined notes of vanilla, blackberry, passion flower and Mexican chocolate, CK One Shock has the element of surprise that your date will so desperately desire. It’s young and pretty yet sexy and mysterious all at the same time.

Tom Ford Black Orchid, $102, Sephora.com

Allow yourself to be seduced by Tom Ford’s rich, sensual fragrance punctuated by opulent notes like black truffle, black orchid, cacao and tuber. Welcome to the dark side!

Valentino Uomo (100ml), P5500, Rustan’s

Invigorate your senses with the combined notes of cocoa and roasted coffee beans. While this perfume was originally created by the house of Valentino with a refined gentleman in mind, its sweet and woody accords also make for an excellent fragrance for the strong, modern woman.

Thierry Mugler Angel, P8070, SM Beauty Stores

Its main notes include caramel, dark chocolate, honey, vanilla, and cotton candy—so sweet, you can go right ahead and skip dessert!

Pinrose Secret Genius, $55, Sephora.com

White chocolate? Yes, please! This sweet, powdery scent also features a romantic blend of vanilla and caramel.