7 Beauty Products We Bought Because of Our Favorite K-Dramas

Whenever beauty products make an appearance on K-dramas, they start disappearing from the shelves almost as fast as lightning. Here are a few we've immediately bought right after seeing our favorite Korean actresses using them on-screen:

1. Laneige Two Tone Lip Bar in Juicy Pop and Dear Pink

Seen on: Song Hye Kyo, Descendants of the Sun

IMAGE Laneige

P1200, SM Aura

2. Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream

Seen on: Lee Sung Kyung, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

IMAGE Laneige

P1750, Robinsons Galleria

3. Sooryehan x Han Hyo Joo's cushion foundation

Seen on: Han Hyo Joo, W: Two Worlds

IMAGE Sooryehan

4. The Body Shop White Musk Eau de Toilette

Seen on: Kim Go Eun, Goblin

IMAGE The Body Shop

P1695 (60ml), SM Megamall

5. Mamonde Highlight Lip Tint #6

Seen on: Park Shin Hye, Doctors

IMAGE Mamonde

6. Hera Rouge Holic No. 147 Supreme Pink

Seen on: Jun Ji Hyun, Legend of the Blue Sea

IMAGE Hera

7. O HUI Ultimate CC Cushion Foundation

Seen on: Shin Min Ah, Oh My Venus

IMAGE O HUI

How about you? Which products have you purchased because of K-dramas?

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.