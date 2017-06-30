5 Ways to Avoid Getting Armpit Bumps Caused by Shaving

If you often shave off your underarm hair, then chances are you've experienced having "chicken skin" in that area. While these bumps usually disappear once your skin recovers, there are also times when you're left with painful and annoying pimples and bumps.

Underarm bumps are often caused by ingrown hairs that usually curl into themselves. They penetrate your skin and can sometimes cause irritation. Sometimes, they can also be caused by the growth of a cyst, which is a sac with pus that usually develops when a hair follicle is damaged.

These underarm issues are usually harmless and easily treated, but let's be honest—they don't help boost your self-esteem, especially if you love wearing sleeveless tops. Plus, they can get really irritating when infected, and may take longer to heal especially if you sweat a lot. To help you keep them at bay, here are a few tips you can try doing when you see the beginnings of an underarm lump.

1. Let your hair grow out.

Shaving doesn't really take the hair out from the root, and this only makes the strands thicker. It pretty much causes a lot of ingrown strands as well.

The best way to get rid of bumps is stop shaving too often and just let your hair grow out. Once the strands are long enough, have a professional deal with them so that you can start out clean and bump-free.

2. Make sure your razor blade is clean and sharp.

You seriously don't want to run a rusty blade across your armpits. Not only will it painfully tug at your hair and fail to give you a clean shave, it can also cause nicks that can easily be infected especially since your pits are often warm and sweaty. Replace your blades after a few uses to avoid accidents and irritations.

3. Go with a compress.

If you see regular, tiny bumps on your underarm that are red or inflamed right after you shave, cold compress can often soothe the area. If you think that you've developed a cyst, warm compress will help lessen the swelling. Don't give into the urge of trying to pop your cyst, since unless you pull out the sack, you'll only aggravate the area and cause the pus to return with a vengeance.

4. Keep your pits dry after shaving.

Don't put on deos or anti-perspirants after you shave. Let your skin rest and let your pores close after to avoid irritations. Don't go swimming or anything similar either. Should the water be contaminated (say, you shaved then jumped into a public pool), your skin is more likely to get infected by bacteria, which can cause bigger issues.

5. Only use underarm products that you are "hiyang" with.

There are some deodorants that can be too strong for your skin. Granted that picking the right one for you is something of a hit-or-miss, you'll feel so much happier once you find the product that you know you'll use for a long time. Just be patient about it.

Remember: If you're unsure, consult a doctor.

If you feel that your underarm lumps are getting painful and are starting to look out of the ordinary, go consult a specialist. Worrisome lumps can be symptoms of more serious conditions, so if you're not sure about what's going on, have your lumps checked right away.

*This story originally appeared on FemaleNetwork.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.