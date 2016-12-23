5 Innovative Products to Try From Lancome

The beauty industry catapults itself into the present and the future with innovation, and a brand that surpasses expectations in this front is Lancôme. The French luxury brand has survived the test of time by fusing their classic take on French beauty with the world's best technology. From our encounters with the brand, they're either first to an idea or they give it the Lancôme treatment—a touch of inclusivity, creativity, and luxury. Below, we've listed five Lancôme products that prove the brand's innovative soul:

1. Le Teint Particulier

IMAGE Lancôme

Lancôme Le Teint Particulier, Greenbelt 5

Each bottle of the Le Teint Particulier is custom-made in store, and the process begins by shade-matching the client with the Lancôme Beauty Advisor that provides the customer with their unique color code. The coverage and finish of the foundation also depends on the customer, making an overall one-of-a-kind service that revolutionzes customized makeup.

2. Cils Booster XL

IMAGE Lancôme

Lancôme Cils Booster XL, Greenbelt 5

The Cils Booster XL is an eyelash primer that will change the way you apply mascara. It contains micro-fibers and vitamin E that volumize and lengthen your eyelashes, boosting the overall effects of your regular mascara.

3. Miracle Cushion

IMAGE Lancôme

Lancôme Miracle Cushion Foundation, Greenbelt 5

Lancôme was the first Western beauty brand that adopted the Korean cushion technology. They, however, made sure that all skin tones were able to use it by creating 11 shades. Until today, the Miracle Cushion has one of the most diverse shade ranges in the cushion market.

4. Bi-Facil Makeup Remover

IMAGE Lancôme

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover, Greenbelt 5

The Bi-Facil removes stubborn waterproof makeup like a dream. The bi-phase formula that's half-lipids and half-water is activated when you shake the bottle, and together, they lift makeup off the skin without stripping it of moisture.

5. Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum

IMAGE Lancôme

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate, Greenbelt 5

Out of Lancôme extensive skin care line, the Genifique is the newest and biggest standout. The fermented ingredients it contains fight 10 signs of aging all at once and promises results in seven days, too. The product's name says it all, and it's the brand's youngest example of revolutionary anti-aging skin care.

Lancôme products are available in Rustan's Makati and Greenbelt 5, with the exception of Le Teint Particulier.