5 Backpacking Beauty Essentials According to Lauren Reid

We're about to bid adieu to the cool weather as summer is just a month away, although it seems like beach fever caught up with It girl Lauren Reid a little too early! Preview had the chance to catch up with her recently, and she narrated how she just came back from a backpacking trip with her friends in the country. Lauren explored the breathtaking islands in Palawan armed with only one knapsack filled with some clothing and—get this—zero makeup!

But FYI, this certified Preview girl did not leave the house without the necessary beauty essentials to protect her skin. Check them out below!

1. Sunscreen

IMAGE sephora.ph

TRY: Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30, P1977, sephora.ph

Let the sun kiss your skin, not damage it!

2. Mosquito repellent

IMAGE humanheartnature.com

TRY: Human Nature Bug Shield DEET-Free Lotion, P99.75, humanheartnature.com

Keep away those pesky insects whether you're on the beach or up on the mountains.

3. Tanning oil

IMAGE sephora.ph

TRY: Sephora Collection Gradual Self-Tanning Body lotion, P771, sephora.ph

Get an even tan with the help of a tanning lotion or oil.

4. Face wash

IMAGE sephora.ph

TRY: Benefit Cosmetics Foamingly Clean Facial Wash, P1200, Greenbelt 5

Keep your face clean to prevent breakouts! Make sure to use a gentle cleanser as your skin has already been exposed to the harsh UV rays.

5. Lip balm

IMAGE sephora.ph

TRY: Burt's Bees Beeswax lip balm, P225, sephora.ph

Don't forget to take care of your lips, too! Combat dryness from dehydration by drinking lots of water and applying lip balm for added protection.