4 Ways to Wear White Concealer

It was hard enough trying to figure out how green, purple, yellow, and orange concealers worked (here’s our nifty guide if you’re still on the fence). With the release of Jeffree Star’s Drug Lord liquid lipstick, Kat Von D’s white Lock-It Concealer, and white “foundation mixers” by both high-end labels and drugstore brands, white makeup is yet another trend we’ll have to get down pat. Below, some tips to keep you from looking like a French mime.

1. For contouring

Ah, contouring—the sculpting strategy the Kardashians swear by. White concealer can be used along with your bronzing creams, but be sure to use them in the tiniest amounts so that they don’t come off as a starkly different color than the rest of your face. Target areas to consider: super-dark acne spots (before topping off with concealer that matches your skin tone, for maximum coverage), right under your nose (before green concealer), over moles, and on the apples of your cheeks if you’ve got particularly fair skin.

2. As an inner corner highlight

Running out of silver or white eyeshadow to make those eyelids pop? A dab of white concealer with a precision brush will get you ready to go in no time. Bonus: Since white concealers come in a cream formula, they’re bound to last longer than fallout-prone eyeshadows.

3. To lighten or mix liquid lipsticks

So you bought that black liquid lipstick on impulse and have no idea how you’re gonna get any mileage out of it. Why not turn it into a more muted gray by mixing it up with white concealer? The key here is trial-and-error. Take a cue from your elementary school painting lessons and add more white to lighten, and less white for a more subtle color change.

4. Under your brow bone

Brow highlighting pens can be expensive, which is a big deal considering how some of them are just glorified glitter pens. To achieve a similar effect sans the extra spending, you can use white concealer to sharpen up the edges of your brows for maximum slayage. An angled brush should do the trick.